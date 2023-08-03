Ellevest Inc. Has $215,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,471,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 42,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $291,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,573,486 shares of company stock worth $1,025,201,775 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $269.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.08. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.44.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.