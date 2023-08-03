Ellevest Inc. Has $215,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $229.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $134.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.78 and its 200 day moving average is $209.74. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.08.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

