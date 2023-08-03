Ellevest Inc. Has $248,000 Holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 775.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Excelerate Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:EE opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.45. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $211.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Equities analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Featured Articles

