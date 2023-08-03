Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 21,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,157,030.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,278,489. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $586,605.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,506,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 21,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,157,030.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,489. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,934 shares of company stock worth $7,625,110. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

NYSE:IRM opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

