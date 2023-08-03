Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2,168.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,492,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $190,238,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after acquiring an additional 748,491 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,965,000 after buying an additional 608,406 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Entegris by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,265,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,577,000 after buying an additional 582,470 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $103.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,177.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.52. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $114.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Entegris had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.