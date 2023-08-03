Ellevest Inc. Raises Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 114.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 639.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 663.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $51.92 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.