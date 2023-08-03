Ellevest Inc. Sells 1,913 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $34.14 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

