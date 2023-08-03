Ellevest Inc. Sells 4,226 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.29.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $12.46.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

