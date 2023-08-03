Ellevest Inc. Sells 5,247 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SFL were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SFL by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,577,769 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,647,000 after purchasing an additional 152,114 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,459,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after acquiring an additional 568,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,046,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,345,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SFL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SFL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SFL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SFL Stock Performance

SFL stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.27 million for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 11.29%.

SFL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. SFL’s payout ratio is 75.59%.

SFL Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

