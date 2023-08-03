Ellevest Inc. Sells 713 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.6% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 38.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Genmab A/S Stock Performance
NASDAQ GMAB opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.07. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GMAB shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $752.20.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GMAB
Genmab A/S Profile
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Genmab A/S
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Extreme Networks Leaps 8% As Q4 Earnings More Than Double
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- High-Yielding Kraft Heinz Gains Momentum In Q2
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Rising Dividend Make Zoetis a Doggone Winner
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.