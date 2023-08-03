Ellevest Inc. Sells 929 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,277,135,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after acquiring an additional 876,725 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,057,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,055,000 after acquiring an additional 804,563 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,924.1% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 538,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,403,000 after acquiring an additional 524,847 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,442,000 after acquiring an additional 446,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $122.22 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.81 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 147.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

