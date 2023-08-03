Ellevest Inc. Trims Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,982,000 after acquiring an additional 782,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,792,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,629,000 after acquiring an additional 119,227 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,054,401.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,967 shares of company stock worth $28,695,363. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $228.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $248.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.30. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

