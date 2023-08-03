Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

EFC has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ellington Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.55.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $13.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 46.90, a quick ratio of 46.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $899.27 million, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.86.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $27.56 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently -264.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,142,000 after buying an additional 918,081 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 271,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after acquiring an additional 266,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

