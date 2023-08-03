Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.07% of Enova International worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 770,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,067,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 186,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 95,021 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at $4,754,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 92,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 31,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 5,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $251,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,982,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 16.63 and a current ratio of 9.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average is $48.12. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $58.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enova International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Enova International from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

