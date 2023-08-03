Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Short Interest Down 5.2% in July

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 99,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Enstar Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Enstar Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Enstar Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,391,000. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,621,000. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

ESGR stock opened at $254.36 on Thursday. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $169.04 and a twelve month high of $271.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.79.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $23.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter.

ESGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enstar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

