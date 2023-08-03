EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.46.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $236.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.11. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.