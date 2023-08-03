Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $249.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $245.38.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $244.62 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $300.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

