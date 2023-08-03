Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Market Perform”

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $105.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ETSY. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.91.

ETSY stock opened at $96.07 on Thursday. Etsy has a 1-year low of $80.44 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $884,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $1,971,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,841,279.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,823 shares of company stock worth $8,860,047 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 11.7% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $432,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $1,158,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 30.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

