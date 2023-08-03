Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

EVGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Evogene in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Evogene from $1.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. Evogene has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 67.04% and a negative net margin of 1,184.90%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Evogene will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Evogene by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 156,716 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Evogene by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evogene during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Evogene by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares during the period. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

