Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $85.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.02. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $103,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $103,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,500. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,037,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2,339.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 292,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after buying an additional 280,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,977,000 after buying an additional 220,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. UBS Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.44.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

