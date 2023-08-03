Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) PT Lowered to $24.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.23.

Exelixis Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of EXEL opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $22.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $408.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.91 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Exelixis by 100.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

