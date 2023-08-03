Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Mizuho

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $118.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.34. Expedia Group has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,027 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

See Also

