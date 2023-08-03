Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Barclays

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Expro Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Expro Group stock opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,107.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. Expro Group has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.24). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $339.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.34 million. Analysts predict that Expro Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Expro Group

In related news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $578,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,155.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Expro Group news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $40,298,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,575,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,293,226.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $578,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,370,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,427,650 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 196.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the first quarter worth about $947,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,162,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,225,000 after buying an additional 190,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after buying an additional 181,156 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 45.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,140,000 after buying an additional 338,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

