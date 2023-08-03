Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.75

Shares of Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.75 and traded as high as C$14.34. Fairfax India shares last traded at C$13.83, with a volume of 25,260 shares.

Fairfax India Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.33.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

