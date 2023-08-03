First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 44,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Business Financial Services

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,406. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,631 shares in the company, valued at $146,406. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne purchased 6,000 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.55 per share, with a total value of $183,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,768.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,177 shares of company stock worth $215,300. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $39.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

