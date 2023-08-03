First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Down 6.1% in July

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2,546.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FAD opened at $106.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $176.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $88.65 and a 1-year high of $109.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.1134 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

