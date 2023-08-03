FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stake Reduced by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,302 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.27% of FirstEnergy worth $62,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 197.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.71.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

