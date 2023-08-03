Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Short Interest Update

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPHGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 331,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Five Point Stock Performance

Shares of FPH opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. Five Point has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21.

Institutional Trading of Five Point

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Five Point by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,624,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 713,710 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Point by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 358,883 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Point by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 547,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Five Point by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 149,820 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Five Point by 9.9% in the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,483,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 133,619 shares during the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

