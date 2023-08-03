Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,130,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 10,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.39.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,355 shares of company stock worth $3,685,337 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after buying an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $312,964,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $196,373,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Fortinet by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after buying an additional 3,467,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.69. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.