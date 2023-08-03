Founders Financial Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $209,464,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,678,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,420,000 after buying an additional 1,819,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $105.24 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

