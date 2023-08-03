Frederick Philip Snow Sells 3,000 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,765.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $434.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $408.80 and a 200-day moving average of $411.38. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 8,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 45,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,925,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

