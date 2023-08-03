Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04, reports. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million.

Freshworks Trading Up 18.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $101,336.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $101,336.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 25,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $397,341.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,233.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,481 shares of company stock worth $1,232,627. Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Freshworks by 3,770.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 582,157 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter worth $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at about $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.