Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $17.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.62.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $23.09. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $74,913.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $74,913.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $102,045.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,075.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,481 shares of company stock worth $1,232,627 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Freshworks by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,474,000 after buying an additional 2,893,759 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at $34,883,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 12,871,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,200 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

