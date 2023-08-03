G. Walmsley Graham Purchases 25,000 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.26 per share, with a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 575,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,874,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

G. Walmsley Graham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, July 28th, G. Walmsley Graham purchased 30,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $1,280,700.00.

On Friday, May 19th, G. Walmsley Graham purchased 120,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a current ratio of 20.83. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of -0.93.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.07. Analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 5,491.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,666,000 after buying an additional 1,120,874 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 221.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,797,000 after buying an additional 1,007,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after buying an additional 770,924 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,503,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,384,000 after buying an additional 752,524 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,610,000 after buying an additional 703,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.