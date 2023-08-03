Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.57

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and traded as high as $3.57. Galaxy Resources shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 3,700 shares traded.
Galaxy Resources Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57.
About Galaxy Resources
Galaxy Resources Ltd. engages in production of lithium concentrate and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Australia, Argentina and Canada. The Australia segment includes the development and operation of the Mt Cattlin spodumene mine, and exploration for minerals.
