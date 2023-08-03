Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $752.20.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Price Performance

GMAB opened at $39.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $411.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.27 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 39.5% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 6.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.