Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GNTX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gentex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. Gentex has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.

In other Gentex news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gentex news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622,309 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Gentex by 98,058.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,446,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gentex by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Gentex by 4,004.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,271,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,318 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

