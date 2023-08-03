Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gentex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get Gentex alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gentex

Gentex Stock Down 0.8 %

Gentex Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 30.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at $711,841.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 99,783.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Gentex by 98,058.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,446,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gentex by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after buying an additional 2,266,973 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 4,004.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,271,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,675,000 after buying an additional 2,216,318 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentex

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.