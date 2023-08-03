Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 27,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Geron

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 35,000 shares of Geron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,498,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,352,000 after buying an additional 4,237,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Geron by 29.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,557,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after buying an additional 5,845,412 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 19,282,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after buying an additional 4,044,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 12.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after buying an additional 1,910,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Geron by 3,730.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,974,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after buying an additional 10,687,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Geron Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative return on equity of 91.38% and a negative net margin of 30,349.19%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Geron will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

