Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.50.

GNGBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Handelsbanken raised Getinge AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. DNB Markets downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03. Getinge AB has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $26.22. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; monitoring systems, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected devices, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

