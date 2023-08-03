GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in GMS were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in GMS by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in GMS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in GMS by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of GMS in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 171,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $12,024,100.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,763,783 shares in the company, valued at $263,991,739.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 171,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $12,024,100.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,763,783 shares in the company, valued at $263,991,739.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,408.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,718,070 shares of company stock valued at $115,836,574 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $74.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.60. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $75.15.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

