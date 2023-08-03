Gregory S. Bentley Sells 45,871 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $2,453,181.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,876,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,248,376.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 3.8 %

BSY stock opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 101.55, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.19. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $314.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.37 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Griffin Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSY

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.