Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s current price.

Hayward Price Performance

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hayward has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $14.97.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Hayward had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,036,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $23,933,504.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 836,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,832,905.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 34,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $470,485.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,204.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,036,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $23,933,504.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 836,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,832,905.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,749,429 shares of company stock worth $185,202,241 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hayward by 918.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

