HC Wainwright Raises Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Price Target to $32.00

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CORT. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.91 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 19.37%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $716,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at $811,508.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $749,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 25,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.