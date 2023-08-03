HC Wainwright Raises Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target to $27.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 174.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EOLS. Mizuho increased their price objective on Evolus from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Evolus from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Evolus stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.64. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.28 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 45.84% and a negative return on equity of 268.53%. Analysts predict that Evolus will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Evolus by 979.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Evolus by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

