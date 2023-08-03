HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

FDMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.25.

FDMT stock opened at $18.24 on Monday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $606.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,976.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.11%. On average, research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $41,142.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,804.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $41,142.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,804.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 850,000 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,787,914 shares in the company, valued at $76,606,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3,563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

