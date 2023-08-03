HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $269.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.53. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

