HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,800 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 279,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 6.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in HealthStream by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 70.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on HealthStream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $698.20 million, a PE ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.49. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

