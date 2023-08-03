Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HTBK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

HTBK stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $596.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,815.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $990,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 40.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 266,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 76,481 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 279.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $850,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

