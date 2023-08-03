Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $46.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $47.98.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 46.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 39.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

